Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0272 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $39.92 million and $462,972.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

