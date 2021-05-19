Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 82,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $4.631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

