John N. Digiacomo Sells 2,300 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00.
NYSE:BKU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 631,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $50.71.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.
