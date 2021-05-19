John N. Digiacomo Sells 2,300 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 631,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

