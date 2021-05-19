Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.710-2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73 billion-$22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-2.12 EPS.

NYSE:M traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 26,364,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

