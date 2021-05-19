Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

OZK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 557,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,119. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

