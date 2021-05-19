saffron.finance (SFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.90 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and $2.90 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for $594.33 or 0.01669684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,650 coins and its circulating supply is 90,120 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

