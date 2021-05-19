SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.81 Million

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $415.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. SMART Global reported sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,016,623 shares of company stock valued at $101,771,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

SGH stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 211,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,057. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

