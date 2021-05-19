Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HUIZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 168,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Huize has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.59.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

