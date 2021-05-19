Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 4,215,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

