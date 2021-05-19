Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings per share of $5.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.09. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $129.41 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $551,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $14,079,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

