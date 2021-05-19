TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.12 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $19.12 million and $1.51 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,630,174,998 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

