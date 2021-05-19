Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBERY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Geberit stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. 1,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. Geberit has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

