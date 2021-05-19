DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.930-0.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Susquehanna lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.47.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

