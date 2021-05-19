Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price at $32.85

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

RUSMF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 5,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

