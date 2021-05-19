Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $46.00

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,438. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

