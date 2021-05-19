EchoLink (EKO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165,890.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $165,890.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00072003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.01131321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00099655 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

