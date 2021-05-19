SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report sales of $560.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,257,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.39. 488,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average is $277.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,922.47 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.