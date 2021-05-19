Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.08. The company had a trading volume of 466,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

