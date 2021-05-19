IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $528.14. 288,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,341. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $288.50 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.84. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

