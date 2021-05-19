VNT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $17.27 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $67,155.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

