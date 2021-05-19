Comparing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22% Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82%

This table compares West Bancorporation and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $106.99 million 4.17 $28.69 million $1.74 15.50 Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 7.58 $159.72 million $2.60 17.28

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for West Bancorporation and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.22%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. West Bancorporation pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats West Bancorporation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office each in Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio include commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 65 full-service depository branches located in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

