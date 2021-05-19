Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 421,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,113. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

