Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Sell

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civeo will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,742. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

