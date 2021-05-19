Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 162,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

