Brokerages Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Price Target at GBX 175

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.29).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CEY traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120.50 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,093. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.82. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.27%.

In other news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

