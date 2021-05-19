Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.58. Incyte reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 1,049,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

