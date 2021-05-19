HARD Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $51.59 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $51.59 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00340422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00180421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00999956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032490 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

