Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.
HSC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 339,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,864. Harsco has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
