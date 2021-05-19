Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.270 EPS.

HSC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 339,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,864. Harsco has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

