SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $151.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $155.25 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $174.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $623.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

