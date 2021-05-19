$359.76 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post $359.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.13 million to $377.61 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,260. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

