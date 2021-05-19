Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,985. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

