Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

