WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

WOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 302,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,020. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

