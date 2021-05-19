Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 1,732,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

