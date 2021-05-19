Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 1,732,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.