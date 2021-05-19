Project Pai Market Capitalization Tops $26.10 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 56.6% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and $4.26 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,749,356,834 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,266,033 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.