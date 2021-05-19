$0.21 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. SP Plus reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 38,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.