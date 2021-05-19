MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $35,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $51,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 528,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,679. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.65.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

