Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcel Verbaas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 523,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,973. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

