Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,241. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.90.

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

