Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

