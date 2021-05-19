Cipher Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $120,699.98 and $67,195.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00126775 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.22 or 0.00749821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

