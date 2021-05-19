Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,444 shares of company stock worth $906,497. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,466. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

