Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,198. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

