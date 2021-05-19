Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $65.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SQNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,598. The company has a market cap of $188.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $833,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

