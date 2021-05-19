Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Buys 2,770 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $22,741.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TSRI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 4,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. TSR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Get TSR alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.