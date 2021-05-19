Suncoast Equity Management Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.