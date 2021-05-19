Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

SEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

