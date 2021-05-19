Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 66,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,800. The stock has a market cap of $792.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

