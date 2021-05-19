Enel Américas S.A. (ENIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Enel Américas has increased its dividend by 111.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 1,805,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,341. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enel Américas has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

