Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. 561,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,373. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

